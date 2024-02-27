Minister Hails as Super Falcons Secures Olympic Games Spot

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has expressed her delight as Nigeria’s female national football team, the Super Falcons, triumphed over the Lionesses of Cameroon at the Moshood Abiola Stadium. The victory secured their place at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg held in Douala the previous Friday, the Falcons exhibited remarkable resilience on the pitch. From the onset of the game, they demonstrated determination and skill, offering a pulsating performance against their Cameroonian counterparts. The pivotal moment came when Esther Okoronkwo capitalized on a well-executed play by Jennifer Echegini, who delivered a precise pass from the left flank. Okoronkwo’s decisive goal ensured Nigeria’s victory and Olympic qualification.

Reflecting on the team’s achievement, Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye expressed her personal pride in the Falcons’ accomplishment, emphasizing the significance of hoisting the Nigerian flag at the prestigious Paris Games. The victory not only underscores the team’s prowess but also serves as a testament to their dedication and hard work.

The Super Falcons’ journey to Olympic qualification represents a milestone for women’s football in Nigeria and is met with celebration and anticipation among football enthusiasts nationwide. Their success on the international stage reinforces Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in African football and highlights the talent and potential within the country’s sporting landscape.