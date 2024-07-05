Minister Flags Off Construction of Seven NECO State Offices

The Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, has flagged-off the construction of Seven State Offices for the smooth operation of the activities of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The Ground Breaking- Ceremony for the Construction of NECO permanent State Office in Lafia, Nasarawa State and the symbolic Ground-breaking of other State Offices was held on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The new State Offices are for Abia, Jigawa, Lagos, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba States.

Speaking at the Ground breaking ceremony, Dr. Sununu said the projects will bring brighter future for Nigerian Children and commended NECO Registrar for adhering to the Federal Character by ensuring even distribution of the State Offices across the Six-Geo Political Zones.

He disclosed that NECO as an indigenous examination body is ready to carry along all components of the Country.

The Minister who described education as the bedrock of development and poverty eradication, assured NECO that the Seven State Offices would be completed on record time in order to provide a conducive work environment for NECO Staff According to him, “conducive working environment is essential for nurturing ideas and enhancing job efficiency”.

The Minister who commended NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi for initiating various reforms which has placed NECO on global Map, stated that NECO is a credible examination body that is comparable to any other examination body in the world.

Earlier, NECO Registrar, Prof. Wushishi explained that the new offices will serve as a beacon of excellence in the administration of examination in Nigeria.

“This project is a direct outcome of the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructural development within the educational sector and is therefore part of the Seven capital projects captured for NECO in this year budget, underscoring the government’s dedication to providing institutions like NECO with necessary resources to fulfill their mandate effectively” he further stated.