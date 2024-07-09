Minister Blames Flooding for Fuel Scarcity in Abuja

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has blamed the fuel scarcity being experienced in Abuja on flooding of trucking routes.

Urging Nigerians to exercise patience, Lokpobiri revealed that his team is working to resolve the issues and restore normalcy.

He shared on X, “Dear Nigerians,

“I understand the frustration many of you are feeling due to the fuel queues in cities such as Abuja. Recent flooding on the trucking route and unavoidable logistical challenges due to weather concerns have temporarily disrupted our distribution chain.

“I assure you that our dedicated team is working round the clock to resolve these issues. We are committed to restoring normal fuel supply as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

“Together, we will overcome these challenges.”