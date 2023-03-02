Minister Applauds Successful LEAD-P Officers, Rewards Them With Laptops

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has applauded the excellent performance of the four successful Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme ( LEAD-P) officers of the Ministry who participated in this year’s batch of LEAD-P training organised by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for Middle Cadre Civil Servants.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, mni, NPOM, on behalf of the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, congratulated the LEAD-P officers during a meeting organised by the ministry in their honour.

He said they should use the knowledge and skills acquired during the course of the training to perform effectively in the 21st century public service, where governance is measured by the quality of its service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary said Directors should draw a roaster to enable every Department to benefit from the services of the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P) officers and to influence others.

He directed that laptops should be given to them immediately in order to enhance their performance, and also ask them to design a beautiful LEAD-P HUMANITARIAN badge with colours which will be worn by them always.

He urged them to be problem solvers in the Ministry and to be able to make a difference in their place of work.

He said they should use their experience to help in the reorientation of other civil servants.

In his remarks the Director Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr Ezulu Valentine said LEAD-P is an integral part of the three training components of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, 2021-2025, the other two being the Structural Mandatory Assessment Based Training Programme and the Induction Training.

He said the Program is designed to develop middle cadre officers in the service with the skills needed to become future leaders. He said it has also provided participants with requisite sets of skills required to perform effectively in the 21st century public Service, where governance is measured by the quality of its service delivery.

Mr.Ezulu said four officers in the Ministry after a rigorous examination and training made it to this year’s batch of LEAD-P officers, a feat that should be commended considering the numbers of civil servants that apply to be part of the programme annually.

The officers are:

Ofuni Adigwe, Assistant Chief Accountant from Finance and Account Department, Uchenna Ona Assistant Chief Community Development Officer from Social Development Department, Ibironke Daodu principal social Welfare officer from Social Development Department and Mafo Amos Oluwanbe Principal Social Welfare Officer from Social Development Department.

On behalf of the LEAD-P officers, Mafo Oluwambe expressed appreciation to the Honourable Minister and the Permanent Secretary for granting approval for their release and the Directors for allowing them to participate in the training which took place at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria for four weeks.

He said they were taught by professionals from different MDAs in various relevant courses such as:

Public Sector Planning Strategies, Strategic Human Resources Management, Strategic Leadership and Management in Public Service. Other topics include Performance Management System, Public Financial Management, Conflict Management, Memo Writing, Minutes and Minuting, Project Management, E-Governance, Digital Skills, Emotional and Artificial intelligence, IQ and Wellness and Health.

Oluwanbe said the essence of the LEAD-P is to train at least 100 civil servants annually to produce leaders in Civil Service that will drive the FCSSIP25 (2021-2025), to promote innovation, efficiency and effectiveness in public service.

In attendance were Directors and other management staff of the Ministry .