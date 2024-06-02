Headline

Minimum Wage: Okupe Advocates Living Wage

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Doyin Okupe
Doyin Okupe, a former campaign director general of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called for the lowering of the cost of living in the country.

Okupe said this amid discussions between Labour unions and the federal government for an increase in minimum wage.

Reacting, he appreciated the discussions, adding that the ultimate goal must be the attainment of payment of a Living wage.

Je shared on X, “Resolving d issue of d minimum wage is a national imperative. I believe the realistic monthly wage is between 70k & 100k. But states must be allowed to decide what is convenient for them. Strikes disrupt production & services, including health. We lose about N1.5B daily which worsens our economy.

“Minimum wage is not end of discussion. The ultimate goal must be the attainment of payment of a Living wage. This ‘ll be predicated on sustained lowering of cost of living, inflation, forex value & massively increased revenue inflows of govts. For govts its still many rivers to cross.”

