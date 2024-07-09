Minimum Wage: Labour Issues Ultimatum to Abia Govt

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Abia State on Tuesday gave a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Alex Otti over payment of the former N30,000 minimum wage and the N35,000 palliative wage award as approved by Federal Government since October 2023.

In the ultimatum dated 8th July 2024, reference number ORGL/ABS/VOL. II/02, captioned, “NOTICE OF STRIKE/FINAL SEVEN (7) DAYS ULTIMATUM”, and signed by Comrd Okoro gbonnaya, NLC State Chairman and Comrd Sir, Enogwe Ihechi, TUC State Chairman, Labour said, “Arising from the general meeting of the Organized Labour in the State on Monday 8” July 2024, to consider the fourteen (14) days ultimatum to government which has elapsed.

“It was noticed that the government has not deemed it necessary to dialogue with the Labour nor provide solution to the demands of the workers in our letter Ref. No. ORGL/ABS/VOL.II/001 see attached.

“In line with the National directives on non-compliance of Abia State government on the payment of the former N30,000 minimum wage and the N35,000 palliative wage award as approved by Federal Government since October 2023, the Organised Labour hereby issues this final seven (7) days ultimatum with effect from the day of the receipt of this letter, and state unequivocally, that at the expiration of this ultimatum on Sunday 0.00hrs, there shall be no further communication with the government, rather the entire workforce of Abia State will proceed on indefinite strike action beginning from Monday 15th July, 2024”.