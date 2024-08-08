Mineral Resources Exploration Must Prioritize Health of Nigerians – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration will ensure that companies engaged in mineral exploration prioritize the health and safety of Nigerians and the host communities.

The President stated this while receiving a presentation titled, ‘Harnessing the Mining Industry for Enhanced National Security and Development: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2035,’ by Course 32 participants of the National Defence College (NDC) on Thursday in Abuja.

The President also directed security agencies to intensify efforts to crack down on illegal miners across the country.

The Course 32 Participants were tasked with researching topical national issues, and their findings during their 11-month study focused on the mining industry’s potential to contribute to national security and development.

Responding to the presentation delivered by Colonel Olajide Bello on behalf of the delegation, President Tinubu commended their work and reiterated the importance of diversifying Nigeria’s economy.

‘‘I have listened carefully to your presentation on the theme. Aside from your knowledge of war and security, I could see the intellectual depth of the work done to help the nation, and I must say thank you to all of you.

‘‘I recognize the need for the diversification of the economy, and we have been pushing hard on this. Your involvement will equally promote a better understanding of the issues.

‘‘We have challenges of scavengers and exploiters around the country. We must nip that in the bud, and you military officers understand this better than the civil society.

‘‘We expect that through your command, we will have more resources that we need to make sure we have a stable economic environment,’’ the President said.

President Tinubu assured the delegation that his administration would ensure the completion of the NDC headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing the health implication of exploration activities during an interactive session, the President expressed concern over the well-being of those living near mining areas.

‘‘We must pay attention to that at the outset by providing medical centres and other facilities that will protect the lives, property and health of Nigerians,’’ President Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, Commandant, NDC, said the institution, established in 1992 as the National War College, has graduated 2,871 participants since inception.

He disclosed that besides participants from 30 African countries, the college has had participants from Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

Rear Admiral Olotu said through the President’s magnanimity, the college has embarked on unprecedented infrastructural upgrades, making the institution compete favourably with any other defence college in the world.

However, he appealed to President Tinubu to assist in the completion of the college’s permanent site in Abuja, noting that the institution currently operates from its temporary facility in the Central Business District owing to the non-completion of its permanent site since 2010.

The 111 participants of NDC Course 32 were drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as 19 international participants from Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.

The college undertakes in-depth studies on all factors that affect national security and development.

The research centre in the college known as the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies is also designated as the ECOWAS training Centre of Excellence for Peace Support Operations at the strategic level.