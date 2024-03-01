Military Warns Igboho Against Attack on Bandits

Nigerian Military has signaled its willingness to collaborate with Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to tackle the menace of banditry in Southwest Nigeria.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, the spokesman for Defence Media Operations, conveyed this message in a viral video circulating on social media platforms.

This followed a statement by Igboho urging his supporters not to wait for government intervention before stopping the Fulani menace in Yoruba land.

Igboho said, “This is our domain. We should save ourselves from Fulani. We should put security in all Yoruba land. We did not need to wait for anybody including the government. If we really mean business, we should not wait for the government or else Fulani will carry all our lands. We should be united. Which farms do we have again in Yoruba land? Can we go to farm now?”

Reacting, Buba emphasized the military’s preparedness to work alongside Igboho in efforts to flush out bandits terrorizing communities in forests and along highways across the region. However, he cautioned that any unilateral action taken by Igboho, without the involvement of military forces and other security agencies, would be deemed unconstitutional.

“I have not seen the video where he made that statement, but one thing I must say is that people and communities are always welcome. If what he said is to make the situation better, he is welcomed, but if what he is saying is that we should disregard the armed forces of Nigeria, definitely, he is out of line because that is against Nigeria’s constitution,” he said.