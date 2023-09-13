Military Has Ended Sit-at-home in South-East – COAS Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has declared an end to the sit-at-home observed in some states in the South-East.

The sit-at-home order, enforced by a faction of the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, often ensured that business activities never function on Mondays.

The group also got emboldened to the point of declaring weeks of sit-at-home and ensured compliance using fear and violence.

Lagbaja, who spoke at the opening of the Combined Second and Third Quarters COAS Conference on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that the illegal order was put to an end by the military.

“We have equally heightened our efforts in containing criminalities perpetrated in the South East Region by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

“Through Operation Udo Ka, our troops have, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, put an end to the infamous sit-at-home order that has almost crippled socio-economic activities in the region,” he said.