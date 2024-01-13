Military Hands Over Seized Cannabis, Suspects to NDLEA in Ogun

Brigadier General Mohammed Aminu, the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, has delivered 365 pieces of wrapped Cannabis Sativa, weighing approximately 176 kilograms, to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command. The handover took place on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Representing the Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, Colonel Legborsi Nule, the Garrison Commander, affirmed the Brigade’s commitment to collaborating with various security agencies to combat crime in the state. Col. Nule emphasized the Brigade’s dedication to upholding high standards and professionalism among troops in the discharge of their duties.

The apprehension of the suspect occurred during a routine patrol on January 6, 2024, at Olodo Imeko along the Imeko-Abeokuta road in Ogun State. The military’s proactive efforts in curbing criminal activities, particularly drug-related offenses, were evident in the successful arrest.

Commandant Jane Odili of the NDLEA Ogun State Command commended the Brigade for its diligent work in apprehending the suspect and subsequently confiscating the illicit substances. She acknowledged the importance of ongoing collaboration with the military and other security agencies in the state to address and combat drug-related crimes effectively. The seamless partnership between the military and law enforcement agencies remains crucial for ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The handover of the seized Cannabis Sativa signifies a coordinated effort to tackle the illicit drug trade and its associated criminal activities in Ogun State. It underscores the commitment of both the military and law enforcement agencies to maintaining a secure and drug-free environment for residents.