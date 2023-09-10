Mike Edwards Challenges Pere to Boxing Match

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and accomplished athlete, Mike Edwards, has publicly challenged fellow “All Stars” housemate, Pere Egbi, to step into the boxing ring with him once their time in Biggie’s House comes to an end.

Mike Edwards, who is known for his dedication to fitness and athleticism, threw down the gauntlet to Pere Egbi

The proposal has ignited anticipation among fans, who are eager to witness these two reality TV giants face off in a sporting showdown.

On his X handle, he wrote, “I’m challenging Pere to a boxing match when he gets out. I think that’s an even match-up.

“The General vs The President. What do you guys think?”