Middle East Crisis Not Related to Religion – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, has said the crisis in the Middle East has nothing to do with religion.

This was as he urged people to invest compassion for humanity and not religious emotions as the crisis is a family affair.

Garba said this amid a conflict between Hamas terrorist organisation and Israel which kicked off on October 7.

In a post on X, Garba said, “If you must express compassion and concern about the current issues in the Middle East, do it for humanity sake and not for religion.

“The crisis in the middle east has nothing to do with religion. It is purely a generational family dispute between Jews and Arabs. Between the descendants of Sarah and Hagar, between the descendants of Ismail (Ishmael) and Ishad (Isaac).

“It is an internal family affair. If you must vent, invest your compassion for humanity and not religious emotions.

“Those who are putting religion as the base of the war should know that neither side cares about your religion or emotions. Don’t waste your energy.

“When Boko Haram attacks was at its peak, they called it internal affair of Nigerians caused by multidimensional structural failures. They said same thing in every situation of Nigeria.

“Our worry as Nigerians should not be to waste energy write long essays or gather crowd to whit sentiments but to ask fellow citizens to join hands with government in building our national economy, so we can continue to grow.

“We have dollar challenges, lack of patriotism, heavy importation that’s killing our local industries. We have food, physical, social, energy and cyber security issues. We have growing populations at 3% per annum while revenue to GDP of 1.3%. Issues all over.

“More people are getting married, many have given birth today and it would continue in this trajectory. How can we jointly work together to build a better more prosperous future for our children?

“How about our sensationalist talk about local production to protect the Naira, how about going back to farms? How about improving our social safety net structures, how about working on our values to eliminate the yahoo or get-rich-quick menace and build a saner society?

“How can our internet hygiene be more appealing to investors and become a productive machine and not cruise, fake life or banter domain? How can we go to back to farm in a secure, more sustainable way? What can we do to bolster the image of our country, protect our people and grow our economy?

“We may worry about Israel-Palestinian wars but purely from the context as it affects our economy and for common humanity sake. Nothing else.

“This and many more are critical topics to be interogated instead of wasting energy on family issues from another location.”