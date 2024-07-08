Michael Olise Joins FC Bayern on Five-Year Contract

In a significant move in the summer transfer window, FC Bayern Munich has confirmed the signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The talented French winger has committed to a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions, extending until June 2029.

Crystal Palace will receive a substantial financial package for the transfer. The deal includes an initial payment of £45 million, with an additional £5 million contingent on performance-based add-ons. Furthermore, a sell-on clause has been negotiated, ensuring Crystal Palace a percentage of any future transfer fee should Olise move on from Bayern.

Olise, 22, has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace since joining the club in 2021 from Reading. His impressive performances in the Premier League have drawn attention from top clubs across Europe, with Bayern Munich ultimately securing his signature. Known for his pace, technical ability, and vision, Olise is expected to add a new dimension to Bayern’s attacking options.

The medical examination, a critical step in the transfer process, was successfully completed on Sunday. This finalizes the move, which Bayern Munich fans have eagerly anticipated. The club’s sporting director expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, emphasizing Olise’s potential to contribute significantly to the team’s success.