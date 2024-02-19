Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTAs

Amidst a star-studded event at this year’s BAFTA Awards, Michael J. Fox was greeted with a heartfelt standing ovation, marking a poignant moment in the ceremony.

Stepping onto the stage to present the Best Film award, the iconic Back to the Future star was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, including notable celebrities like Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, and Ryan Gosling, who rose to their feet in admiration.

Despite battling Parkinson’s disease since 1991, the 64-year-old actor, using a wheelchair for mobility, stood up to deliver the award to Oppenheimer, captivating the audience with his enduring spirit and resilience.

In his address to the audience, Michael reflected on the transformative power of cinema, remarking, “There’s a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life.”

Accompanied by his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan, Michael’s presence at the BAFTAs resonated deeply, underscoring his unwavering commitment to both his craft and his advocacy for Parkinson’s research.

Michael’s journey with Parkinson’s has been a source of inspiration and courage for millions worldwide since he publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 1998. Through his foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, he has tirelessly championed efforts to advance treatment and find a cure for the condition.

In a candid 2023 interview with Town & Country magazine, Michael shared his perspective on ageing with a progressive illness like Parkinson’s, acknowledging the challenges while embracing a philosophy of resilience and self-care.

“One day I’ll run out of gas,” Michael reflected. “One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that.”

Michael’s enduring presence at the BAFTAs serves as a testament to his indomitable spirit and his profound impact on both the entertainment industry and the broader Parkinson’s community.