Mia Le Roux Crowned Miss South Africa 2024

Mia Le Roux has been named Miss South Africa 2024, becoming the first deaf person to win the prestigious title. In Saturday’s final, Le Roux outshone nine other contestants, predominantly from black backgrounds, to claim the crown.

A descendant of Dutch settlers, or Boers, Le Roux is part of South Africa’s minority white population. Her victory comes with a prize package including $53,371 (R1 million), a Mercedes Benz, and a luxury apartment. As an undergraduate, Le Roux plans to focus her advocacy on supporting individuals with disabilities.

The pageant was marked by controversy earlier in the competition. Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, a model of Nigerian and Mozambican heritage, withdrew from the contest amid a dispute over her nationality. Adetshina, who had qualified for the Top 11, faced scrutiny after allegations from the South African Department of Home Affairs suggested her mother might have been involved in fraud and identity theft.

Le Roux’s win highlights a significant moment in the pageant’s history and underscores ongoing discussions about diversity and inclusion in South Africa.