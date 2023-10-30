Meta to Offer Ad-Free Subscriptions to Facebook, Instagram Users in Europe

In a strategic move to cater to evolving European regulations, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced on Monday that it will introduce subscription services allowing users in Europe to enjoy an ad-free experience on these popular social networks starting next month.

Beginning November, European users can opt for the ad-free subscriptions, priced at 9.99 euros ($10.50) per month when accessed via web browsers, or 12.99 euros when utilizing iOS and Android systems.

This new offering is part of Meta’s commitment to align with the ever-changing landscape of European data privacy and advertising regulations. The European Union has been pushing for tighter regulations on digital advertising and data collection, prompting major tech companies like Meta to adapt to these evolving standards.

The move to provide ad-free subscriptions is expected to be welcomed by users who prefer a more streamlined and uninterrupted experience on Facebook and Instagram. Advertisements have been a crucial revenue stream for Meta, but increasing scrutiny and privacy concerns have led to a shift in strategy.

While advertising will remain a key source of revenue, Meta’s new subscription model aims to offer users an alternative to the ad-supported experience. This approach is in line with the broader trend of tech companies diversifying their revenue sources, reducing reliance on targeted advertising, and responding to heightened privacy concerns.

The ad-free subscriptions will provide European users with greater control over their online experience, aligning with Meta’s commitment to fostering a safer and more personalized environment on its platforms while adapting to the regulatory landscape.