Met Office Warns of Thunderstorms in UK

People across the UK are bracing for two different types of extreme weather on Monday, with some facing the hottest day of the year while other regions expect thunderstorms.

Temperatures in the south of England are set to soar to an ‘intense’ 34C on Monday in what the Met Office has predicted to be the hottest day of the year so far.

The forecasters said warm air will move up from Europe through the weekend and on Monday, before temperatures dip once again on Tuesday.

The heat is likely welcomed by most, as Britain has seen a largely drizzly and grey summer so far, with only brief periods and sunshine being seen across the nation.

However, not everyone will be able to enjoy the fleeting signs of summer this week, with the forecasters issuing yellow weather warnings for large swathes of the UK on Monday.

The hot weather will be driven by tropical storms from North America, according to the weather authority.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Holley said: “Along with the rise in temperatures, there is also an increasing threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday night and into Monday.

“This looks most likely across portions of Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern and eastern Scotland, but the advice is to keep up to date with the latest forecast and any warnings by checking our website or app.” Continue