Messi’s Passport Mix-Up Causes Delay At Beijing Airport

Messi encounters border control issue while using the wrong passport in China

In an unexpected turn of events, Lionel Messi, the renowned footballer, faced a delay at Beijing Airport when he attempted to pass through border control using his Spanish passport instead of his Argentine one.

The incident occurred during his visit to China, where he arrived in a private jet last weekend to join his international teammates for an upcoming friendly match against Australia.

Video footage captures Messi’s encounter with police officers at the airport

The incident gained attention after a video began circulating on social media, showing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner surrounded by several police officers at the airport.

In the footage, Messi can be seen holding onto his passport while engaging in a discussion with the authorities regarding the passport issue.

The local press in China reported that the complication arose due to Messi mistakenly using the wrong passport.

Misunderstanding arises as Messi confuses travel permissions between Taiwan and China

Reports suggest that Messi believed he could travel to Taiwan using his Spanish passport, assuming it would also be valid for entry into China.

In an attempt to clarify the situation, Messi was quoted as asking, “Is Taiwan not China?”

However, this misunderstanding resulted in a further delay of two hours before the issue was resolved.