Messi’s Impact Felt as Inter Miami Draws with Colorado Rapids

Lionel Messi made a significant return from injury, contributing a goal and an assist as Inter Miami settled for a 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Argentine maestro, who hadn’t played since March 13 due to a hamstring strain, showcased his class in his first MLS appearance since March 2.

Despite trailing after Rafael Navarro’s penalty-kick goal gave Colorado the lead just before halftime, Inter Miami fought back admirably. Leonardo Afonso’s strike appeared to seal a comeback victory for Miami, only for Cole Bassett’s late equalizer for the Rapids to ensure the points were shared.

Messi, introduced from the bench in the second half, wasted no time in making his mark. Displaying his trademark precision, he latched onto a pass from Franco Negri and dispatched a left-footed shot that deflected off a Rapids defender before finding the back of the net.

Colorado’s goalkeeper Zack Steffen played a pivotal role in thwarting Miami’s attacks, making five crucial saves throughout the match. On the other end, Miami’s Drake Callendar also showcased his shot-stopping abilities with two important saves.

The draw leaves Inter Miami with 12 points from their first eight games of the season, while the Colorado Rapids sit on nine points from their seven outings.