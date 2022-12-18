Messi’s Argentina Wins Qatar 2022 World Cup

Argentina have won the Qatar 2022 World Cup, defeating France on penalties.

Lionel Messi’s 108th-minute strike was not enough to give Argentina the deserved win after Kylian Mbappe scored in the 118th minute to bring the game level to 3-3 at the extra time in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final on Sunday.

A 23rd-minute penalty from Argentina captain Lionel Messi and a 36th-minute strike from Angel Di Maria left the South Americans in a commanding position at the break.

France hit back in the second half as Kylian Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and equalised with an acrobatic volley a minute later.

Argentina won the Cup for the first time since a Diego Maradona-inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.