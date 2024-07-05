Sports

Messi Reflects on Penalty Miss in Copa America Win

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, has addressed his penalty miss during the team’s Copa America 2024 quarter-final victory over Ecuador. Despite Messi’s miss, Argentina emerged victorious with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez played a crucial role in the shootout, making two vital saves to secure Argentina’s place in the semi-finals.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Messi expressed his frustration over the missed penalty.

“I was very angry because I was convinced to take it that way if the opportunity arose.

“I had talked with Dibu and Rulli in advance,” Messi told the press.

