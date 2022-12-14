Messi Reacts As Argentina Qualifies For World Cup Final

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has said he’s enjoying the moment at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after his team qualified for the final.

Argentina qualified by besting Croatia 3-0 with Messi providing an assist and also hitting the net from the spot.

They now prepare to face either of Morocco and France who clash today.

“The entire World Cup was incredible, what we experienced and now we are going for the last match, which is what we wanted. We have been through tough situations, other very good ones.

“Today, we are living something spectacular. I’m enjoying it with all of these people and all the Argentines that are in our country. I imagine it has to be crazy,” Messi said.