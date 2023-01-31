Messi, Neymar, Mbappe Not Hinderance To PSG – Manager

Neymar was ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Montpellier, but Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has refuted claims that playing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar together in the same side has a bad effect on the team’s balance.

Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home against Reims in Ligue 1, PSG reported that Neymar is experiencing muscular tiredness and got therapy as the rest of his teammates prepared for the journey south.

In the match against Reims, Neymar scored the first goal, but PSG later let up an equalizer in stoppage time, maintaining a three-point advantage over Lens.

PSG has only won one of its four league games this month, but Galtier dismissed claims that Neymar and Mbappe’s presence may have contributed.

“We have at PSG three incredibly strong attacking players — Kylian, Leo and Ney, with 55 goals and 34 assists since the start of the season,” Galtier said.

“To say that we have to leave one of them out to be balanced is a mistake. We’ve been able to play well and be solid with all of three of them.”

PSG face a run of six games in 19 days including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14.

“January hasn’t been good and everyone needs to have it in their heads that February will be better,” added Galtier.

He confirmed the club was in talks to sign Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea but said no deal had yet been completed.

“We will comment on the transfer window when it is closed,” said Galtier.

“As for whether one, two or three players might come in, based on what I have read, the club is working hard… but I’m not going to comment on potential arrivals or departures.

“If there are no arrivals, there are no arrivals.”