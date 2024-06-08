Messi Names Real Madrid World’s Best Team

FC Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, in an interview with Infobae, has acknowledged Real Madrid as the “best team in the world right now.” His admission follows Real Madrid’s impressive season, securing both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Messi’s praise for Real Madrid, however, was tempered by his admiration for Manchester City’s style of play. He noted that City, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, whom he maintains a strong relationship with, play superior football.

Real Madrid’s dominance this season reaffirms their standing in global football, even as Messi continues to appreciate the tactical finesse of his former manager’s team.

“If we’re talking results, it’s Real Madrid. If we’re talking playing style, I personally like Guardiola’s Manchester City a lot and I believe that every team he coaches will be special. Playing style, Manchester City are the best. Results, it’s Real Madrid,” he explained.