Messi Makes Three Categories For ESPY 2023 Award

Global Football Icon Messi Recognized for Exceptional Performance

Lionel Messi, the revered World Cup champion and captain of the Argentinian national team, has been nominated in three prominent categories for the highly anticipated ESPY 2023 awards. Organized by the esteemed American broadcast TV station ABC, these nominations cement Messi’s status as one of the world’s greatest footballers.

Stellar Campaign Propels Messi to Coveted Nominations

With his illustrious career spanning stints at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has consistently demonstrated his unrivaled skills on the football pitch. His exceptional performance during the recent World Cup in Qatar further solidified his reputation as a game-changer.

Having led the Argentinian team to victory in the 2022 World Cup, Messi’s contributions were nothing short of extraordinary. With an impressive tally of seven goals and three assists throughout the tournament, his pivotal role in securing the championship title was undeniable. Notably, Messi’s two goals in the final against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium showcased his unparalleled talent on the grandest stage.

Nominations Reflect Messi’s Sporting Excellence

Lionel Messi’s remarkable achievements have earned him nominations in three distinguished categories for the ESPY 2023 awards. In the highly competitive Best Championship Performance category, Messi stands alongside accomplished athletes such as Nikola Jokic (NBA), Rose Zhang (LPGA), and Leon Edwards (UFC), highlighting the immense impact of his World Cup triumph.

Furthermore, Messi’s unparalleled skill and athleticism have garnered him recognition in the Best Athlete category. Here, he shares the nomination with renowned athletes including Aaron Judge (Baseball), Patrick Mahomes (NFL), and Nikola Jokic (NBA), emphasizing his status as an exceptional all-around athlete.

Lastly, the 35-year-old maestro has also secured a nomination in the Best Soccer Player category, alongside Aitana Bonmati, Erling Haaland, and Sophia Smith. This nomination serves as a testament to Messi’s enduring influence on the global football stage.