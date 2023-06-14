Mercy Chinwo Is Best International Act At UK’s Premier Gospel Awards

Famous Nigerian gospel sensation, Mercy Chinwo, has once again captivated hearts and earned recognition for her incredible talent. She emerged victorious as the Best International Act at the prestigious 2023 Premier Gospel Awards held in the United Kingdom.

The remarkable event took place at the renowned Cadogan Hall in Chelsea, London, on a delightful Friday evening, marking a momentous celebration of 50 years of gospel music in the UK.

Gracious and overwhelmed, Mercy Chinwo expressed her gratitude upon receiving the esteemed award. With deep humility, she shared, “I’m humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award. I want to thank God for His grace and the incredible support from my fans, friends, and family who have been with me on this journey. This award is not just for me; it is for everyone who believes in the power of music to touch hearts and change lives.”

To commemorate her achievement, Mercy Chinwo took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, proudly sharing a picture of the award. In her heartfelt caption, she declared, “GOD IS GOOD. Thanks for the honour @premiergospel. To everyone of you who voted, thank you God bless you all.”

Alongside Mercy Chinwo, eight other exceptional artists were announced as winners at the Premier Gospel Awards. Limoblaze claimed the title of Best Male Vocalist, while Annatoria emerged as the Best Female Vocalist. Jireh’s captivating song earned them the accolade for Best Song, with Limoblaze being recognized once again. Manor Collective was celebrated as the Best Group, while The Spirituals was honored as the Choir of the Year. Tofunmi Adorna, a rising star, was crowned the Best Newcomer, while Triple O’s remarkable album, “Everything Left Unsaid,” was acknowledged as the Best Album. Finally, Guvna B’s captivating video for “Bridgeland Road” secured the Best Video award.

The 2023 Premier Gospel Awards not only showcased extraordinary talent but also served as a reminder of the profound impact gospel music has in inspiring and uplifting souls worldwide. With Mercy Chinwo leading the way, the power of music to transcend boundaries and touch lives was celebrated in all its glory.