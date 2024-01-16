Men of Armed Forces Deserve Honour – Frank Nweke Jnr

Former Minister of Information , Frank Nweke Jnr, has said the “current security challenges may rightly make Nigerians jaded about our armed forces”.

He, however, stated that the men and women of the country’s security services, especially the armed forces, “deserve our respect and honour”.

In a post on X, he said, “These men and women wake up daily, don their uniform, and bid their family goodbye, unsure that they will return to them.

“They serve under difficult circumstances, endure the same economic challenges, and many pay the supreme price in defence of our nation, leaving behind widows, widowers, orphans, and parents with broken hearts.

“In spite of these risks, they remain undeterred and must daily put their lives on the line for the peace and continued existence of our country.

“On this occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2024, I urge every Nigerian to express immense gratitude to our brothers and sisters in the unformed and armed services.

“We pray for the repose of the departed and the safety of the living.

“May the good Lord grant the families of the departed succour.”