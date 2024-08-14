Memories of Bayern Will Stay With Me Forever – Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has said the memory of the times he spent at Bayern Munich will remain with him forever.

The defender made this known in a farewell message to fans of the club after his official unveiling as a Manchester United player.

He said, “I want to thank each and everyone of you for all your love and support. I have spent two amazing years playing for this beautiful club. It has been a true honour to have played for a club like Bayern Munich. We have achieved unforgettable moments together. Winning the title as well as several amazing CL-nights. These memories will stay with me forever.

“This is why leaving this club feels bittersweet. I will always remember the love and support I have received from the players, the staff members and from the fans. The recent petition signed by so many of you has touched me deeply.

“Thank you all for the two amazing years. I wish FC Bayern good luck winning many more titles, like Bayern has always done. Mia San Mia.”