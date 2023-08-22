Melaye Must Be Made Kogi Gov – Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for Kogi State, has emphasized the collective effort required to secure Dino Melaye’s victory as the next Governor of Kogi.

As a reminder, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship elections for Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states to take place on November 11.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, Adeleke stressed that the most effective path for Melaye’s triumph in the election is through the united cooperation of all PDP members in Kogi state.

Reassuring party members of the PDP’s impending success in the upcoming governorship election, Adeleke conveyed his confidence in the victory.

He said, “We are marching to victory in the upcoming Kogi State governorship election. This gathering is another step towards our march into the Lord Lugard House, Lokoja.

“Few weeks ago, our national leadership inaugurated the campaign council at this venue. Today, we are inaugurating the sub-committees to take mobilisation and other associated work to the deeper level. I charged all members of the state committee to be committed to the main goal of this assignment.

“Our job is to ensure that our candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, is elected governor of Kogi State in the forthcoming election. So shall it be and it is done. As sub-committee members, we must contribute our areas of mandate to achieve this victory because it is a serious business. If you know you are not ready to sacrifice yourself so that we can get to that Promised Land, nobody is forcing you to be here.

“But if you are ready to join hands together to take Kogi and move Kogi forward to that Promised Land, I’m bringing you a template that worked in Osun State. I’m bringing you templates of hard work, success story. By so doing, I’m anointing all the members here so that we can get Kogi.

“However, it is God first, if we put God first, every is possible. I have defeated incumbents several times. If we focus our mind and we have faith and when you have faith, anything can be done. You must first of all believe in what we are doing. If you don’t believe in what we are doing, you have no business here. Dino and I have things in common. I’m from Osun West and Dino is from Kogi West. As it was the turn of the West in Osun State, it is the turn of the West in Kogi State.

“We need peace for the election. We are talking to each other that we must have peace and it’s already accepted. This is democracy. I have already met with Governor Yahaya Bello that we are coming to your state to campaign. Let the best man win. No fighting whatsoever and he has agreed.”