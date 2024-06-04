Melaye Leads Nigerian Politicians with Most Instagram Followers

The social media landscape continues to shape political engagement, and a recent survey highlights the 20 most followed Nigerian politicians on Instagram as of June 4, 2024.

Leading the list is Dino Melaye (@_dinomelaye) with an impressive 2.8 million followers. Melaye, known for his vocal presence both online and offline, has successfully leveraged Instagram to amplify his political and social messages.

In second place, with 1.1 million followers, is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT), the former Lagos State governor and a significant figure in Nigerian politics. Close behind, with 1 million followers, is former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo), whose posts often focus on governance and policy issues.

Peter Obi (@PeterObi) ranks fourth with 993,000 followers. The former Anambra State governor remains a popular figure, using his platform to discuss economic reforms and development. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) completes the top five with 864,000 followers, frequently sharing updates on state projects and initiatives.

Other notable politicians include Atiku Abubakar (@Atiku) with 733,000 followers, Bukola Saraki (@BukolaSaraki) with 675,000, and former President Muhammadu Buhari (@Mbuhari) with 534,000 followers. Their substantial online presence reflects their enduring influence and the growing importance of social media in Nigerian politics.

Further down the list, former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) has 460,000 followers, while Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) and Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) have 248,000 and 216,000 followers respectively.

The list is rounded out by figures like Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja), Nasir El-Rufai (@elrufai), and Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce), whose follower counts range from 155,000 to 104,000.

This ranking underscores the dynamic interplay between politics and social media in Nigeria, where politicians are increasingly turning to platforms like Instagram to connect with the public and shape the national discourse.