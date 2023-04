Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye,has emerged the state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was after the party’s primary election in which he polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival Ilonah Ikoko who polled 124 votes.

Others in the contest were Awoniyi Sunday who polled 77 votes and Musa Wada who garnered 56 votes.

Melaye will now go against the All Progressives Congress candidate Usman Itodo.