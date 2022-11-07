Melaye Denies Apologising To Obi At Town Hall Meeting

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, had denied apologising to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

His display at the presidential town hall meeting organised by Arise TV on Sunday got on the nerve of Obi who lashed out at him.

The meeting experienced several rowdy sessions as some persons in the audience tried to prevent Obi from participating in the event because they were angry that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar snubbed the meeting.

Their anger grew the more when Atiku’s running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, was allowed to sit in for his principal.

While the anchors tried to calm the rowdy audience, Melaye could be heard saying, “Na wah ooo, Obi people.”

In response, Obi spoke harshly from his seat, saying, “Stop that Dino. Why are you always calling me? I won’t take that. This man is from ANPP. Why are you calling him Obi people?smiley ”

Speaking with Daily Independent, a spokesperson of the LP said the matter has been resolved between the two as Dino has apologized.

“I don’t think there is any issue again as he (Dino) has apologized to our presidential candidate shortly after the town hall meeting yesterday” he said.

However, Melaye denied offering any apology to Obi, saying the spokesperson is lying.

“He is a liar. Me, offer apology? Where?” he asked.