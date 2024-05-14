Meeting With Atiku is Obi’s Return to ‘Structure of Criminality’ – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore has faulted the meeting between his fellow 2023 presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Atiku, a former vice president, played host to Obi who governed Anambra State for eight years at his residence on Monday.

Though details of their meeting have not come to light, the purpose may not be unconnected to the 2027 elections.

Both men lost to now President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Before 2023, Obi ran as Atiku’s vice under the Peoples Democratic Party but their ticket lost to then President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in 2023, Obi dumped the PDP to run on the platform of the Labour Party and came third in the election behind Atiku and Tinubu.

Speaking about Monday’s meeting, Obi’s media aide, Yunusa Tanko, explained in a statement that “the state of the nation and the plight of the poor” inspired the visits.

Tanko said: “Mr. Peter Obi has continued to live up to his expressed commitment to the peace and progress of the nation.”

Also, he added: “His abiding devotion is to the emergence of a Nigeria that works for all its peoples and where the people are quickly pulled out of poverty.”

Reacting, Sowore stated that the meeting was a return of Obi to the “structure of criminality.”

He shared on X, “Mr. @Peterobi back at the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Rehab Center with his elder brother @atiku for the enhancement of the Structure of Criminality.”