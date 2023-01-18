Medical Doctor Accused Of Dragging Woman To Shrine Over Unpaid Bill

A lady identified as Chukwuka is said to have been dragged before the Omaliko Idemili god by a doctor named Walter Igbokwe over an unpaid N600,000 hospital bill in the state of Anambra.

The hospital bill, according to Tribune on Wednesday, was for the woman’s deceased mother who passed away soon after being treated at Dr. Igbokwe’s facility.

The lady, a teacher, said that the doctor coerced her into signing an agreement so that she could transport her mother to another hospital for more care.

The woman said, “Since then he has been WhatsApping me, threatening my life that I will die if I eat his money and that is why I draw your attention to inhuman, unbearable and despicable treatment being meted out to me by somebody who calls himself a medical doctor.

“He is merely interested in making money, not saving lives in tandem with physicians’ oath.

“Worst still he submitted my name to many deities and shrines that some have invited me to, which I refused to honour because it is against my faith as a Christian.”

According to Tribune, the doctor denied the allegations, claiming that he never dragged her to any deity, but he did admit that anyone could use any means to recover his money.