MDAs Urged To Emulate State House In Staff Reward, Recognition

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Dr Tukur Bello Ingawa, has commended the management of State House for reviving the culture of rewards and recognition for deserving civil servants, who have distinguished themselves in public service.

The Chairman gave the commendation at the weekend at the send-off ceremony organised in honour of Dr Mary Ogbe, former staff of State House Clinic and current Permanent Secretary, FCSC, Dr Augustine Ogah-Omale, a retired Chief Medical Officer in the Clinic and Matron Igwemoh Arit Cosmos-Omokhogie, retired Head of Nursing.

Expressing concern that the culture of recognising well deserving staff had taken a back seat, the Chairman urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to emulate State House in resuscitating the practice of appreciating best skills and abilities in the Service.

‘‘It is an old tradition in the public and civil service that people that have moved to other endeavours need to be recognized and encouraged.

‘‘They need to be reminded to continue with the good work they have done in their new places of assignment,’’ he said.

The Chairman described the current Permanent Secretary, FCSC, as a very reliable officer and team player, adding that since her posting to the Commission, she has proven her worth as a highly dedicated officer.

‘‘She is a worthy ambassador from the State House and we appreciate the impact she is making in her new place of assignment,’’ he said.

The FCSC Chairman also used the occasion to commend the Solicitor-General of the Federation for conscientiously working with her colleague in the Commission to resolve a pressing legal issue in the Service.

The event hosted by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Shangti Daju, and the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba.

Umar congratulated Dr Ogbe on her appointment as Federal Permanent Secretary, noting that as a medical officer in the State House she was highly professional and distinguished.

He also commended Dr Ogah-Omale and Matron Igwemoh for serving with great commitment, retiring meritoriously from the civil service.

The other Permanent Secretaries also showered encomiums on their colleague in the FCSC and later presented gifts, on behalf of State House, to the civil servants honoured at the event.

Responding, Dr Ogbe thanked the staff and management of State House for the honour accorded to her and other colleagues.

‘‘We are in the service to serve and the expectation is that we serve.

‘‘The nation is more than ever before looking for people to serve. Let’s serve humanity. Let’s serve one another. Let’s put our interest behind and serve one another,’’ she said.

The Permanent Secretary FCSC told her colleagues that one lesson learnt from her years in civil service is: ‘‘God has a way of rewarding each of us. Nobody that serves wholeheartedly gets depleted and at fullness of time, God is the one that rewards.’’