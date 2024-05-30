McCarthy Reveals Details of Sancho’s Rift with Ten Hag

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has provided insights into the ongoing conflict between Jadon Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag. The fallout has led to Sancho’s exclusion from the first-team squad.

The 24-year-old winger was sidelined after he refused to apologise to Ten Hag for disputing the manager’s comments about his training performances. Ten Hag had publicly suggested that Sancho’s efforts in training were below par, a claim that Sancho refuted on social media, leading to a public disagreement.

McCarthy explained that the situation escalated when Sancho declined to offer an apology to Ten Hag, which was seen as a necessary step for reintegration into the squad. The coach emphasized that adherence to team protocols and respect for the managerial hierarchy are crucial for maintaining discipline and unity within the team.

“I spoke to the manager and I said to him that you know the delicacy and I think Jadon feels that if he apologises then he’s going to be classed as someone who doesn’t train hard, that doesn’t work hard, who that everything that was said against him was true,” McCarthy told 947 Joburg.

“If you are from the streets, no one wants to apologise, you admit you are not training well, you are lazy, everything you are accused of. Jadon wasn’t going to have that. The manager just said that all he wants is an apology.”

“I spoke to Jadon as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend, and as someone who grew up on the streets and knows the code. But Jadon just wasn’t seeing it. He said, ‘I ain’t apologizing because if I do, I’m apologizing for being lazy, always being late, not giving my best. That’s what I’m apologizing for’, and those were his reasons”.