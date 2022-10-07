MC Oluomo To Hold Rally For Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Oct 9

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has announced that the proposed five-million-man solidarity walk in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the re-election bid of Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu will hold in the state on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Recall that MC Oluomo had earlier postponed the rally, citing logistics issues.

However, the ex-chairman of the Lagos State’s chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Friday disclosed that he has gotten approval of APC chieftains and other stakeholders in the state to forge ahead with the event.

The rally, which he tagged, “Mother of all rallies,” is expected to kick off as early as 8 am from Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Local Goverment Area of the state to Bolade Oshodi area of Lagos State.

His words “This is going to be a mega rally, we are going to shut Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“The reason why we postponed the rally initially, was because of some logistics and situations that were supposed to be put into proper perspectives which we have sorted out.

“The APC chieftains and stakeholders have blessed the rally and we are ready to roar. Maximum security guaranteed.

“We want to show our support, strength, and capacity for APC candidates because they are the best for the job at hand.

“I hereby, urge all BATISTs, (supporters of Tinubu) and Sanwo-Olu to come out in large numbers to tell the world that Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu are the best candidates for the presidency and governorship slots for the state come 2023 general polls.”