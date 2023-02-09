MC Oluomo: Atiku Wants Lagos REC Redeployed

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to redeploy the Residential Electoral Commissioner for Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje.

This is because of the employment of the Lagos State Park and Garage Managers to help INEC transport election materials on Lagos.

The park managers are headed by Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

Atiku, in a statement by his aide, Frank Shaibu, reads: “What Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu did in Lagos State was to arbitrarily announce a ban on the activities of the NURTW because the organisation suspended MC Oluomo, the APC’s henchman.

“INEC must not promote illegality by working with a partisan organisation which is filled with APC members that are working for Bola Tinubu.”

The statement said giving MC Oluomo’s boys sensitive electoral materials to be distributed in Lagos State would undermine a free and fair 2023 election.

“INEC must sanction Mr Agbaje for insisting on using MC Oluomo’s committee despite protests from members of the public,” he added.