MC Oluomo Appointed Acting Chairman of NURTW Zone 2, South West

In a significant development at the quadrennial Congress of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Zone 2, South West, Musiliu Akinsanya, affectionately known as MC Oluomo, has been appointed as the acting chairman of the union in the South West region. Delegates at the congress also made a heartfelt appeal to the governments of Ondo, Oyo, and Osun States to reconsider and allow the union to resume its operations within their states.

The resolutions arising from the congress, which took place in Osogbo on Thursday, were announced by the former NURTW National Treasurer, Nasiru Komolafe, who presided over the event. Komolafe revealed that MC Oluomo, who currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the zone, would assume the role of chairman of the union on an interim basis until the election of a permanent chairman.

Addressing the government authorities of the states where NURTW activities have been proscribed, Komolafe appealed for a reconsideration of the decision, citing the zonal congress’s inability to achieve quorum due to the suspension of operations in two of the states.

Furthermore, Komolafe disclosed that the position of NURTW National President has been designated for the South West region, underscoring the significance of the developments at the congress.

He said, “We are supposed to have six states in Zone 2, South West, but unfortunately we have only two states where NURTW is currently operating. In the other four states, we are not operating there. By virtue of the NURTW constitution, we can’t conduct a zonal election with just two states out of six.

“At least, we are supposed to have 4 States. So we deliberated and we agreed to shift the zonal Congress to 19th October 2023 because we are having the National Delegate Conference on 25th of October. I am using this medium to appeal to the remaining State Governments in South West to please allow NURTW to work in their States.

“The post of the National President of the union has been zoned to the South West and if we fail to hold zonal congress, another zone may take the office from us. We appeal to our governors to allow NURTW to return to parks in their states.”

On the issue of leadership of the union in South West, Komolafe further said, “Zonal Chairman was not at the meeting, but the deputy zonal chairman came. The congress agreed that Musiliu Akinsanya fondly called MC Oluomo, who until a while ago was deputy chairman of the zone, should take over the mantle of leadership of the zone in an Acting capacity pending the time we will conduct the election.”