Mbappe Turns Down Al Hilal Offer

In recent weeks, Kylian Mbappe has been making headlines, particularly in the last few days, due to a stunning €300m bid from Al Hilal to Paris Saint-Germain for the 24-year-old player.

The reason behind this high-profile transfer activity is that PSG has put Mbappe on the transfer list as he has refused to sign a new contract. With his current deal set to expire next summer, the French champions are eager not to let him leave for free.

Surprisingly, Mbappe turned down Al Hilal’s contract offer from the Saudi Arabian club, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. This has led to a standstill, and PSG now finds itself in a rush to sell their star asset during this summer transfer window to prevent losing him on a free transfer next year.

PSG is convinced that Mbappe’s rejection of Al Hilal’s offer strengthens their belief that the player has already agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

As the situation unfolds over the next few weeks, Real Madrid will closely monitor developments, but they are not currently planning to initiate negotiations with PSG.