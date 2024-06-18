Mbappe to Wear Mask after Nose Injury at Euro 2024

The French Football Federation has said a mask will be made for Kylian Mbappe after the Real Madrid man broke his nose in France’s 1-0 win against Austria in the ongoing Euro 2024 in Germany.

According to the FFF, the mask will enable the talisman to return to play for the French national team in the tournament.

A statement from the federation read, “Kylian Mbappé returns to the base camp of the French national team.

“Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf.

“The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

“Mbappé will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future.

“A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment.”

Mbappe himself has broken silence since the injury incident with a post on X, saying, “Any ideas for masks.”