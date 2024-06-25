Mbappe to Return for France Against Poland

Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappe is set to return to the starting lineup for today’s match against Poland after missing the previous game against the Netherlands due to a fractured nose, reports L’Equipe.

France’s head coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed Mbappe’s return, emphasizing that his captain is “eager and ready to play.” Despite remaining unbeaten, France has struggled to impress in the tournament so far. Their only goal in the victory against Austria was an own goal by Austrian defender Max Wober.

France currently sits second in Group D, tied on points with the Netherlands but trailing on goal difference. Austria holds the third position with three points.

Mbappe’s inclusion in the starting XI is seen as critical for France as they seek a decisive performance to secure their place in the tournament. Deschamps’ decision highlights the importance of this match and the team’s ambition to advance with a stronger showing.