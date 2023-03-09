Mbappe Speaks On PSG Champions League Exit

Kylian Mbappe admitted that Paris Saint-Germain had performed to their “maximum” despite slumping to another early Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

PSG, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, were beaten 2-0 in the return game at the Allianz Arena to drop out of the competition in the last 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons.

“As I said at my first Champions League press conference this season, we were going to do our maximum. That’s our maximum, that’s the truth,” Mbappe told reporters.

“What were PSG missing? Not much when you look at the two squads. They have a great squad, built to win the Champions League.”

PSG are still waiting for a maiden European Cup title despite the vast amount spent in the transfer market by their Qatari owners.

Christophe Galtier’s men ended the tie with two 17-year-olds on the pitch in El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Warren Zaire-Emery.

“We’re going to question ourselves and then return to our daily life, the league,” added Mbappe.

“We have to move on… We lost against a great team, trying to win the tournament.”

Mbappe, who wore the captain’s armband after Marquinhos went off injured in the 36th minute, signed a bumper new deal with PSG last year.

Despite the team sitting eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, the Champions League failure will inevitably bring more questions about whether the France star will stay at the Parc des Princes.

“I’m calm,” he said when asked about his future. “The only thing that matters to me is this season, to win the league, and then we’ll see.”

