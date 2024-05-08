Mbappé Shoulders Responsibility for PSG’s Champions League Exit

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé has accepted responsibility for his team’s elimination from the Champions League following their semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund. The decisive match ended 1-0, culminating in a 2-0 aggregate defeat for the French giants.

Speaking after the game, Mbappé lamented the missed opportunities that characterized the evening, acknowledging his role in failing to convert key chances. The match, held in Paris, saw PSG dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities, with the team taking a total of 30 shots and striking the woodwork four times.

Despite controlling 70% of the possession, PSG’s efforts did not translate into goals, a shortfall that Mbappé seemed keen to address.

“I tried to help my team as best as I could but I didn’t do enough.

“When we talk about being efficient in the boxes, I think I’m the one targeted. I’m the guy who should score goals and be decisive.

“When things are good, I take all the limelight and when they are not, you have to take the shadow. That’s not a problem.

“The first one who should have scored tonight was me. That’s life and we have to move on, me and the team,” Mbappé said after the game at Parc des Princes.