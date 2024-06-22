Mbappe Seeks £85m in Unpaid Wages from PSG

Kylian Mbappe has formally notified Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of £85 million in unpaid wages and bonuses owed to him after his departure from the club. The French star joined Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, having allowed his contract with PSG to expire.

Despite parting ways amicably, the 25-year-old France captain is still awaiting part of his agreed financial compensation. Both Mbappe and PSG have previously confirmed the existence of an agreement that acknowledges the significant investment made by the club since his £166 million transfer from Monaco in 2017.

Negotiations over the final settlement are ongoing, with both parties reportedly making positive progress.