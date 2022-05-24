Mbappe Reveals Premier League Club He Snubbed

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he snubbed a move to Liverpool to remain at Paris St-Germain.

The 23-year-old also turned down the chance to join Real Madrid who were favourites to land him on a free transfer.

He has now signed a three-year extension contract with PSG.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago [too]. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”