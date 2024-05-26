Mbappe Proud to Depart PSG After French Cup Victory

Kylian Mbappe expressed pride in leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a high note after winning the French Cup final on Saturday. PSG triumphed over Lyon 2-1 in Lille, capping off Mbappe’s tenure with the club with a trophy.

“To finish with a trophy in a final, there is no better way. It feels really good,” Mbappe told reporters following the match.

With his contract now expired, Mbappe has confirmed his departure from PSG at the season’s end. Speculation is rife that Real Madrid will be his next destination, although no official announcement has been made by either Mbappe or the Spanish club.

Mbappe’s future remains a subject of intense interest, with fans and pundits eagerly awaiting confirmation of his next move.

“All I wanted was to end things well with my club, with a trophy. I think there is a time for everything and I will announce my future club in good time,” he said.

“I think it will be in a few days so there is no problem.

“I don’t know when yet. There are still some details (to be sorted out) but the most important thing was to finish on a high here,” added Mbappe, who will team up in the coming days with the France squad to prepare for Euro 2024.