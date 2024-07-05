Mbappe Praises Ronaldo Ahead of Euro 2024 Clash

France captain Kylian Mbappe has shared insights into his relationship with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing that the veteran forward frequently offers him advice and keeps up with his career developments.

Speaking ahead of France’s Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Portugal on Friday night, Mbappe expressed admiration for Ronaldo.

“It’s an honour to play against him,” said Mbappe, referring to the Al Nassr star.

The French forward’s comments highlight the mutual respect between the two football icons as they prepare for a pivotal match in the tournament.

“It’s the admiration I have always had for Cristiano, for the player.

“Over time, I have had the chance to get to know him and talk to him many times. We’re still in touch,” said Mbappe at his pre-match press conference ahead of the match.

“He’s always trying to give me advice and keep up to date with what is going on.

“Playing against him is an honour for everything he has done in football.”