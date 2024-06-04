Sports

Mbappe Once Played for Real Madrid

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
45

Kylian Mbappe’s long awaited move to Real Madrid has finally been confirmed – but he’s already played for the Spanish giants once before.

The 25-year-old will join Real Madrid when his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 on what’s reported to be a five-year deal worth €15m per season after tax, taking a pay cut.

The World Cup winner will also be paid a €150m signing on bonus spread over those five years – it’s reported he had verbally agreed the deal in February but it was kept under wraps until May.

But Mbappe has actually already played for Real Madrid.

A screenshot posted on X / Twitter showed a team sheet of him playing with one of Real Madrid’s youth teams when he was just 13-years-old. He took part in an intra-squad friendly when he visited the Madrid academy in December 2012.

It also includes names understood to be Achraf Hakimi, Marcos Llorente and Oscar Rodriguez.

Source

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
45

Related Articles

Euro

Germany Held by Ukraine in Euro Warm-up

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic Stages French Open Escape Act, Medvedev Out

6 hours ago
Euro 2024

Euro 2024: Past European Championship Winners

6 hours ago
Euro 2024

The 10 Stadiums to Host Euro 2024 Games

6 hours ago