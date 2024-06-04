Mbappe Once Played for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s long awaited move to Real Madrid has finally been confirmed – but he’s already played for the Spanish giants once before.

The 25-year-old will join Real Madrid when his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 on what’s reported to be a five-year deal worth €15m per season after tax, taking a pay cut.

The World Cup winner will also be paid a €150m signing on bonus spread over those five years – it’s reported he had verbally agreed the deal in February but it was kept under wraps until May.

But Mbappe has actually already played for Real Madrid.

A screenshot posted on X / Twitter showed a team sheet of him playing with one of Real Madrid’s youth teams when he was just 13-years-old. He took part in an intra-squad friendly when he visited the Madrid academy in December 2012.

It also includes names understood to be Achraf Hakimi, Marcos Llorente and Oscar Rodriguez.

