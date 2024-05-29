Mbappe Expresses Desires for AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe has revealed his childhood dream of playing for AC Milan if he ever moved to Italy.

The 25-year-old forward played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain last weekend and is widely expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Despite his imminent move to the Spanish giants, Mbappe disclosed his long-standing admiration for Milan, a club he supported as a child. His affection for the Serie A side adds an intriguing dimension to his career prospects, although his immediate future appears to be set in Madrid.

“You never know what can happen,” Mbappé told Sky Italia.

“When I was a kid I was a fan of Milan. I always said that if I come one day to Italy, I’m going to play for Milan. I watch always the Italian league, every game of Milan.

“I was in Paris. I’m going to have a new club now. I’m really happy with what I have now.”