Sports

Mbappe Expresses Desires for AC Milan

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
55
mbappe
Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has revealed his childhood dream of playing for AC Milan if he ever moved to Italy.

The 25-year-old forward played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain last weekend and is widely expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Despite his imminent move to the Spanish giants, Mbappe disclosed his long-standing admiration for Milan, a club he supported as a child. His affection for the Serie A side adds an intriguing dimension to his career prospects, although his immediate future appears to be set in Madrid.

“You never know what can happen,” Mbappé told Sky Italia.

“When I was a kid I was a fan of Milan. I always said that if I come one day to Italy, I’m going to play for Milan. I watch always the Italian league, every game of Milan.

“I was in Paris. I’m going to have a new club now. I’m really happy with what I have now.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
55

Related Articles

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard Criticizes Aston Villa Players

9 hours ago
Hansi Flick

Barcelona Appoint Hansi Flick as New Head Coach

9 hours ago
David Goffin

Goffin Condemns French Open Crowd After Gum Incident

9 hours ago
Usyk, Fury

Usyk, Fury Heavyweight Rematch Set for Dec 21

9 hours ago